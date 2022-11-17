Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $7.19 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC cut its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,687,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,488,053,000 after purchasing an additional 433,659 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,234,635,000 after purchasing an additional 669,616 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,553,227,000 after buying an additional 18,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,820,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,023,534,000 after buying an additional 130,181 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,791.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.26, for a total value of $421,498.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,087,548,299.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,791.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,231 shares of company stock valued at $19,103,070. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $5.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $149.75. The company had a trading volume of 221,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,117,339. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.04 and a 12 month high of $309.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $149.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.54, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.70.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.29.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

