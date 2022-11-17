Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $70.64 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,598 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 2.0% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Texas Instruments worth $70,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,644,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,714,085,000 after purchasing an additional 701,996 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,269,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,810,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,246 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,412,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,763,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,099 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,924,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,472,355,000 after purchasing an additional 421,129 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,273 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $173.73. The company had a trading volume of 129,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,664,326. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $157.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $199.90.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.99%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.70.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

