Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $80.70 Million Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Charter Communications accounts for 2.3% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Charter Communications worth $80,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 67.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,069 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in Charter Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,638,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,099,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,882,000 after acquiring an additional 84,302 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,299,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 637,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,762,000 after buying an additional 33,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications to $620.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $512.35.

Charter Communications Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $7.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $381.61. The stock had a trading volume of 22,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,937. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $347.59 and its 200 day moving average is $420.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.66 and a 52 week high of $703.65. The stock has a market cap of $59.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by ($0.63). Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.