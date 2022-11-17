Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,968 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 24.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 683,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,825,000 after buying an additional 132,789 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.2% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 16,649 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 88.9% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $397,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.09. 617,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,608,898. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.52. The firm has a market cap of $159.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.