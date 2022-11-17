Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3 – Get Rating) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €45.35 ($46.75) and last traded at €45.05 ($46.44). 10,418 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 33,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at €44.75 ($46.13).

Analyst Ratings Changes

DRW3 has been the subject of several recent research reports. Warburg Research set a €45.30 ($46.70) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($43.30) target price on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €42.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €46.90.

About Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.