Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Receives $23.58 Average Price Target from Analysts

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.58.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DRETF opened at $11.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.64. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $23.72.
About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.
