Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 633,700 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the October 15th total of 696,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 234.7 days.
Dufry Stock Performance
Shares of DFRYF stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.00. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day moving average is $35.65. Dufry has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07.
About Dufry
