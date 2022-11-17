Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 633,700 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the October 15th total of 696,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 234.7 days.

Dufry Stock Performance

Shares of DFRYF stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.00. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day moving average is $35.65. Dufry has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07.

About Dufry

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

