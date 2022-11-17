Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Short Interest Update

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 899,300 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the October 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 100,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DLTH shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Duluth from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Duluth from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duluth in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Duluth Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTH traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.46. Duluth has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Duluth ( NASDAQ:DLTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $141.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.65 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 3.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Duluth will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Duluth by 501.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duluth during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Duluth by 282.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Duluth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Duluth by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

