Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Short Interest Down 7.1% in October

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the October 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Dundee Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of DDEJF opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 27.45, a quick ratio of 27.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Dundee has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00.

Get Dundee alerts:

Dundee Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.