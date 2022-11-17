Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Short Interest Down 7.1% in October

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the October 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Dundee Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of DDEJF opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 27.45, a quick ratio of 27.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Dundee has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00.
Dundee Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dundee (DDEJF)
- Why Are Bears Still Going Short on AGNC Investment?
- Bulk Shippers See Earnings & Revenue Decline Amid Global Slowdown
- Use The Airbnb Stock Implosion to Your Advantage
- International Game Technology is Well Worth the Gamble
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.