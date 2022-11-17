Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Given New C$8.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares to C$8.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals to C$8.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Dundee Securities raised shares of Dundee Precious Metals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.25 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.38.

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $7.47. The stock has a market cap of $923.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 3.68%. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

