DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:KSM)

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $7.95 on Thursday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $12.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSM. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 15.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 52.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 23.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 27,076 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 82.2% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 165,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 74,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 445.5% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 77,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 63,698 shares in the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

Further Reading

