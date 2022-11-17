eCash (XEC) Trading Down 10.4% Over Last 7 Days

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. In the last seven days, eCash has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. eCash has a market cap of $549.13 million and approximately $5.19 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,677.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.69 or 0.00621762 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00234025 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00059260 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000675 BTC.
About eCash
XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 18,899,704,673,313 coins and its circulating supply is 19,228,054,673,303 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
eCash Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.