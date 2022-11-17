Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Short Interest Down 10.0% in October

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the October 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 533,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $11.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecovyst currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

Shares of NYSE:ECVT traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.91. 16,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.90. Ecovyst has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average is $9.62.

In related news, Director Robert Coxon purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 195,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,969.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Ecovyst by 112.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 576.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

