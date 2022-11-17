Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Edgewell Personal Care stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.93. 242,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,902. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.88. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.63 and a 200-day moving average of $37.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

