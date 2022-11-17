Edison Inv. Res Weighs in on Immix Biopharma, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMMX)

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Edison Inv. Res issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Immix Biopharma in a report issued on Monday, November 14th. Edison Inv. Res analyst S. Romanoff forecasts that the company will earn ($0.43) per share for the year. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Immix Biopharma’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Separately, ThinkEquity initiated coverage on shares of Immix Biopharma in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Immix Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMX opened at $1.16 on Thursday. Immix Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $8.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.91.

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMMX. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Immix Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Immix Biopharma Company Profile

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

