Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Educational Development from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Shares of EDUC stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. Educational Development has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $9.93. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Educational Development ( NASDAQ:EDUC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.77 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 5.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDUC. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Educational Development during the third quarter worth $32,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Educational Development during the second quarter worth $65,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Educational Development during the first quarter worth $367,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Educational Development by 55.2% during the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

