Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Educational Development from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.
Educational Development Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of EDUC stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. Educational Development has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $9.93. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Educational Development
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDUC. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Educational Development during the third quarter worth $32,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Educational Development during the second quarter worth $65,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Educational Development during the first quarter worth $367,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Educational Development by 55.2% during the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.39% of the company’s stock.
Educational Development Company Profile
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Educational Development (EDUC)
- Use The Airbnb Stock Implosion to Your Advantage
- International Game Technology is Well Worth the Gamble
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.