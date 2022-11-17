Efinity Token Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $43.55 Million (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. Efinity Token has a total market cap of $43.55 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Efinity Token token can now be purchased for $0.0773 or 0.00000465 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Efinity Token has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.91 or 0.00574549 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,942.74 or 0.29920377 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Efinity Token Token Profile

Efinity Token’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,534,017 tokens. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Efinity Token’s official website is efinity.io. Efinity Token’s official message board is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity.

Efinity Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority.Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efinity Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Efinity Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

