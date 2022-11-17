eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.16-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $102.10 million-$104.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.36 million. eGain also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.03-$0.04 EPS.

eGain Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $9.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average is $8.86. eGain has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $13.70. The stock has a market cap of $296.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.89 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.42 million. eGain had a negative net margin of 3.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eGain will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EGAN shares. TheStreet cut eGain from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of eGain from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of eGain from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 181.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 84,100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in eGain by 69.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 56,327 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of eGain by 4.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 790,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after buying an additional 33,666 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 7.6% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 353,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 24,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in eGain in the second quarter worth $237,000. 55.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified Knowledge Hub solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services.

