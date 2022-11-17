EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $38.17

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.17 ($0.45) and traded as high as GBX 44.32 ($0.52). EKF Diagnostics shares last traded at GBX 42.60 ($0.50), with a volume of 81,906 shares traded.

EKF Diagnostics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 41.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £193.80 million and a PE ratio of 2,155.00.

Get EKF Diagnostics alerts:

EKF Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from EKF Diagnostics’s previous dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. EKF Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 55.00%.

EKF Diagnostics Company Profile

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. It offers DiaSpect Tm hand-held hemoglobin analyzer; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T analyzer; Hemo Control, a hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EKF Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EKF Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.