El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Short Interest Update

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 271,800 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the October 15th total of 300,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of El Puerto de Liverpool from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

El Puerto de Liverpool Price Performance

OTCMKTS ELPQF remained flat at $5.15 during trading on Thursday. El Puerto de Liverpool has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $5.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.95.

El Puerto de Liverpool Company Profile

El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, and Real Estate segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household goods; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products.

