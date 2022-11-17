electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Director Buys $24,000.00 in Stock

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) Director Joseph P. Errico purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.24 per share, for a total transaction of $24,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,968,854 shares in the company, valued at $472,524.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

electroCore Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of electroCore stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,769. electroCore, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.98. The company has a market cap of $20.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.80.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter. electroCore had a negative net margin of 283.41% and a negative return on equity of 72.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that electroCore, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in electroCore by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of electroCore in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of electroCore by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 132,848 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of electroCore by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 307,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of electroCore by 173.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 75,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of electroCore from GBX 390 ($4.58) to GBX 330 ($3.88) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

