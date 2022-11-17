Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Short Interest Update

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the October 15th total of 3,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ESI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.07.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Element Solutions news, Director Martin E. Franklin purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,777,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 552,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,548,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Martin E. Franklin bought 302,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.96 per share, with a total value of $5,725,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 302,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,725,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.11 per share, with a total value of $4,777,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 552,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,548,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Element Solutions Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,276,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,365,000 after acquiring an additional 179,340 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 3,066,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,165,000 after acquiring an additional 723,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,989,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,777,000 after acquiring an additional 357,956 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.04. 1,796,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,278. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average of $18.76. Element Solutions has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $25.65.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $618.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.69 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 6.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.45%.

About Element Solutions

(Get Rating)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Read More

