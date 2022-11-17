Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Short Interest Update

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the October 15th total of 3,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on ESI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.07.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Element Solutions news, Director Martin E. Franklin purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,777,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 552,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,548,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Martin E. Franklin bought 302,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.96 per share, with a total value of $5,725,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 302,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,725,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.11 per share, with a total value of $4,777,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 552,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,548,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Element Solutions Price Performance
Shares of ESI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.04. 1,796,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,278. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average of $18.76. Element Solutions has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $25.65.
Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $618.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.69 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 6.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Element Solutions Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.45%.
About Element Solutions
Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
Read More
