Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 26,675 iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,000. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises 0.7% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,112,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,738,000 after acquiring an additional 203,317 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10,313.1% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,033,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994,664 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,935.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,745,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,670 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,955,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,527,000 after acquiring an additional 47,417 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,047,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,894,000 after acquiring an additional 165,385 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $79.07. 13,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,674. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $69.49 and a 52 week high of $118.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.66 and a 200 day moving average of $82.63.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

