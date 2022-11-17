Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $6.76 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 379.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,127 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 2.3% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 581.0% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SCHF traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.57. 256,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,728,527. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $40.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.60.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.