Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 289 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at $10,528,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 69.2% during the second quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

VPU stock traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $147.30. 14,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,784. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.12. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $131.72 and a one year high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.