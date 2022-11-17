Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 5,729 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,729 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 8.0% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $23,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.14. The stock had a trading volume of 307,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,769,131. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $115.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.06.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.