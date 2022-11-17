Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) Short Interest Update

Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 933,500 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the October 15th total of 852,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 439,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Embark Technology Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EMBK stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.74. 6,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,870. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.57. The stock has a market cap of $109.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.66. Embark Technology has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $209.80. The company has a quick ratio of 12.75, a current ratio of 12.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embark Technology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Embark Technology during the third quarter worth $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Embark Technology in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Embark Technology in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Embark Technology in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Embark Technology in the first quarter valued at $77,000.

About Embark Technology

Embark Technology, Inc develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data, such as weather and construction.

Further Reading

