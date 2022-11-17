EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 275,200 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the October 15th total of 310,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 340,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EMKR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCORE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of EMCORE from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of EMCORE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get EMCORE alerts:

EMCORE Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EMKR traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.52. 280,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,583. EMCORE has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $8.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EMCORE

EMCORE Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in EMCORE by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in EMCORE by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in EMCORE by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in EMCORE by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in EMCORE by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as fiber optic gyros products that includes gyroscopes, inertial measurement units (IMU), and inertial navigation systems (INS), as well as QMEMS gyroscopes, accelerometers, IMUs, and INS products primarily for the aerospace and defense markets; and defense optoelectronics comprising optiva platform fiber optic transport systems and erbium doped fiber amplifiers, as well as ruggedized microwave flange-mount transmitters, receivers, and optical delay line products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.