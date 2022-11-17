Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Oppenheimer

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.31.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $95.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.09. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 38.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMR. Offit Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.0% in the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.1% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.