Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of GBP0.56-0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of GBP204.0-206.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.91 million. Endava also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.75-$2.81 EPS.

DAVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Endava from $94.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Endava from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Endava in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $79.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 1.21. Endava has a twelve month low of $61.55 and a twelve month high of $170.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.36.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Endava had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $226.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.99 million. Analysts anticipate that Endava will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Endava by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Endava by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Endava by 433.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Endava by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Endava by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. 52.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

