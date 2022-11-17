Energi (NRG) Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Over the last week, Energi has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000961 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $9.39 million and $166,320.70 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00078243 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00059806 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000415 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00011044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00022689 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000299 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005525 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 58,670,019 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

