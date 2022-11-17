Eneti Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:NETI)

Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.

Eneti Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NETI opened at $9.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.12. Eneti has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eneti

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Eneti by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 369,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eneti by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 122,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eneti by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Eneti by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eneti by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 6,955 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Eneti

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eneti from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Eneti from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Eneti in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

Eneti Inc engages in the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

