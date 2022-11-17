Enigma (ENG) Price Reaches $0.0064 on Top Exchanges

Enigma (ENG) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. Enigma has a market cap of $88,291.11 and $85,790.71 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma token can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.97 or 0.00569024 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,946.95 or 0.29639537 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma’s genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 tokens. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co. The Reddit community for Enigma is https://reddit.com/r/enigmaproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Enigma Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

