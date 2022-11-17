Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) PT Lowered to $8.00

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $80.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 184.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Ensysce Biosciences Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ENSC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.81. 60,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,703. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.68. Ensysce Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The company has a market cap of $5.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.19.

Ensysce Biosciences Company Profile

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid addiction, misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

