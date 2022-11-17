Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) PT Lowered to $8.00

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $80.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 184.70% from the stock’s previous close.
Ensysce Biosciences Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of ENSC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.81. 60,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,703. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.68. Ensysce Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The company has a market cap of $5.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.19.
Ensysce Biosciences Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ensysce Biosciences (ENSC)
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
- Should you still buy Chevron’s stock ex-dividend?
Receive News & Ratings for Ensysce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensysce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.