Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Director Sean Ellis Purchases 30,000 Shares

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) Director Sean Ellis bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.53 per share, with a total value of $15,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,913. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Entera Bio Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ENTX opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average is $1.50. Entera Bio Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72.
Institutional Trading of Entera Bio
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Entera Bio stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.07% of the company’s stock.
About Entera Bio
Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-union fractures.
