Enzyme Price Down 2.2% This Week (MLN)

Enzyme (MLN) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 17th. During the last seven days, Enzyme has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Enzyme token can currently be bought for $19.33 or 0.00117017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enzyme has a total market capitalization of $39.40 million and $4.00 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Enzyme alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.03 or 0.00567545 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,897.77 or 0.29562500 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Enzyme Token Profile

Enzyme’s genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,070,263 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,038,518 tokens. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enzyme’s official website is enzyme.finance.

Enzyme Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enzyme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enzyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enzyme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.