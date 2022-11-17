EP Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 0.6% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 4.9% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 8.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GD. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen raised their price target on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $243.30. 6,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,121. The firm has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $188.64 and a 52-week high of $254.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.50.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.