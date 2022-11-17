EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.05 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $145.25. 5,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,406. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.72. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

