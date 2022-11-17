EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.25 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $552,948,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 416.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 651,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,799,000 after acquiring an additional 525,014 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58,892.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 481,743 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 153.8% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 745,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $175,928,000 after acquiring an additional 452,044 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,580,667,000 after acquiring an additional 354,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $619.00.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total transaction of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $87,784,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total transaction of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $87,784,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,768,537.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,300 shares of company stock worth $13,091,386 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO traded down $10.91 on Thursday, hitting $525.10. 3,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,126. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $520.69 and a 200-day moving average of $542.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The stock has a market cap of $205.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

