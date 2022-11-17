EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 72,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after buying an additional 8,743 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 29,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,739,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,887,000 after buying an additional 362,184 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 50,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.64. The stock had a trading volume of 15,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,246,062. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.32. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $82.47.

