EP Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

SDY stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $126.26. 10,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,425. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.15. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.55 and a 52 week high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

