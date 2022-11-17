EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 12,087 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,087 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 36,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,022. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.58. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $74.73.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

