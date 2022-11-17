EP Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 91.3% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 52,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 25,062 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth $825,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth $233,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ACWI traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.19. The company had a trading volume of 32,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,735,359. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $75.71 and a 52-week high of $107.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.82.

