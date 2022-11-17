EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Shares of EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) shot up 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.56. 73,421 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,429,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EQRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EQRx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded EQRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.60 to $3.20 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EQRx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.57.

Get EQRx alerts:

EQRx Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQRx

About EQRx

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in EQRx in the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of EQRx by 26.4% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 361,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 75,398 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in EQRx by 595.2% during the first quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 173,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 148,800 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP raised its stake in shares of EQRx by 1,521.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 404,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 379,584 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.