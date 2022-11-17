EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Shares of EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) shot up 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.56. 73,421 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,429,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EQRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EQRx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded EQRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.60 to $3.20 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EQRx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.57.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.86.
EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.
