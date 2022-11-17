Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target Increased to $230.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

EFX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $221.00 to $185.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Equifax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $214.00.

NYSE EFX opened at $203.16 on Monday. Equifax has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $300.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.11 and a 200-day moving average of $188.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.10. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.08%.

In other news, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $827,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,904.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $827,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,904.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $148.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,146,968. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,334,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,286,015,000 after acquiring an additional 138,965 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Equifax by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,546,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,293,245,000 after acquiring an additional 737,642 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,304,828,000 after acquiring an additional 252,490 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Equifax by 14.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,650,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $850,060,000 after buying an additional 579,519 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Equifax by 29.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,160,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $760,413,000 after buying an additional 949,408 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

