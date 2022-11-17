Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSEMKT:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for SilverCrest Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 15th. Cormark analyst N. Dion forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$13.00 to C$12.25 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Shares of NYSEMKT SILV opened at $6.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.33 million, a PE ratio of 58.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 12.81 and a current ratio of 14.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the second quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 81.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 58.5% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. 42.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

