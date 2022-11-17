Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Stoke Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Stoke Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.60) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.50). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stoke Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.67) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Stoke Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.60) EPS.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $38.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ:STOK opened at $9.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average is $14.22. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $33.06. The company has a market capitalization of $355.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.