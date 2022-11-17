Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Neovasc Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVCN)

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Neovasc in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($11.21) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($11.45). The consensus estimate for Neovasc’s current full-year earnings is ($12.07) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Neovasc’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.93) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($8.42) EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NVCN. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Neovasc in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.
