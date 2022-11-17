Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Short Interest Update

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the October 15th total of 3,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 992,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.79. 389,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $88.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.72.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.16 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 109.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.5% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 12,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.6% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 70.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.3% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.2% in the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

