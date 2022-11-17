Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Position Trimmed by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $9,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 48.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EQR shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.33.

Shares of EQR opened at $61.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Residential has a one year low of $59.32 and a one year high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.24%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

